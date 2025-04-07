What are earnings previews predicting?

Brokerage firms say they expect consumer packaged goods firms to report 6-8% growth in sales for the quarter although several are likely to see a drop in their Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) and net profits. Equities brokerage firm IIFL Capital wrote this month that consumer demand continues to be “subdued" and that some of the growth in companies’ topline will likely come from price hikes. Besides, the industry’s margins will be squeezed because inflation is driving up costs of inputs such as wheat, coffee, and palm oil. Trump’s new tariffs may drive these costs up further.