Mint Sustainability Impact Summit 2026: the new economics of responsibility

New Delhi: As climate commitments come under pressure from geopolitical tensions, slowing global growth, energy security concerns and the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI), business leaders are being forced to rethink what sustainability means in practice.
The focus is shifting from ambition to execution, and from compliance to competitiveness at a time when worldwide uncertainty is threatening to put the environment—and sustainability—on the backburner.
Against this backdrop, the fifth edition of the Mint Sustainability Impact Summit will be held in Mumbai on 29 July with the theme “ROI of Responsibility”, bringing together more than 50 speakers from across industry, finance, technology, policy and academia and featuring chief executives, chief sustainability officers, investors, policymakers and industry experts.
The conversations come at a pivotal moment.