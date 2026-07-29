Mint Sustainability Impact Summit 2026: the new economics of responsibility

New Delhi: As climate commitments come under pressure from geopolitical tensions, slowing global growth, energy security concerns and the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI), business leaders are being forced to rethink what sustainability means in practice.
New Delhi: As climate commitments come under pressure from geopolitical tensions, slowing global growth, energy security concerns and the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (AI), business leaders are being forced to rethink what sustainability means in practice.
The focus is shifting from ambition to execution, and from compliance to competitiveness at a time when worldwide uncertainty is threatening to put the environment—and sustainability—on the backburner.
The focus is shifting from ambition to execution, and from compliance to competitiveness at a time when worldwide uncertainty is threatening to put the environment—and sustainability—on the backburner.
Against this backdrop, the fifth edition of the Mint Sustainability Impact Summit will be held in Mumbai on 29 July with the theme “ROI of Responsibility”, bringing together more than 50 speakers from across industry, finance, technology, policy and academia and featuring chief executives, chief sustainability officers, investors, policymakers and industry experts.
The conversations come at a pivotal moment.
The world has already breached the symbolic 1.5°C threshold over a full calendar year, underscoring how quickly climate risks are becoming economic risks. Extreme heat, floods, droughts and wildfires are no longer distant possibilities but recurring disruptions that are affecting supply chains, infrastructure, agricultural output and insurance costs across economies.
Conflicts in West Asia and elsewhere have reinforced a reality that many believed the energy transition would gradually diminish: the world still runs on oil and gas. Energy security has returned to the top of government and corporate agendas, often competing with climate ambitions as countries seek reliable and affordable supplies of fuel. Businesses are increasingly finding themselves balancing three competing priorities: decarbonization, competitiveness and resilience.
Adding to the complexity is the rapid rise of AI, which promises significant gains in productivity and resource efficiency, but the data centres and digital infrastructure that power it are creating unprecedented demand for electricity and water, raising fresh questions about whether the next wave of economic growth can remain compatible with net-zero ambitions.
It is against this backdrop that the Mint Sustainability Impact Summit will examine whether sustainability has entered a new phase—one in which the central question is no longer whether businesses should invest in climate action, but how those investments can generate measurable returns while strengthening competitiveness.
The summit opens with a discussion on whether businesses are adequately prepared for escalating climate risks, examining how extreme weather, supply-chain disruptions, water stress and power shortages are reshaping corporate strategy. Representatives from organizations including Godrej Enterprises Group, Mahindra Susten, Premier Energies and Zurich Kotak General Insurance will discuss whether companies should continue investing aggressively in sustainability or pivot towards resilience and adaptation.
A second session will explore one of the toughest challenges in decarbonization—reducing emissions across corporate supply chains. With Scope 3 emissions accounting for the largest share of many companies’ carbon footprints, executives from TVS Motor, Larsen & Toubro, Apollo Tyres, Amazon and Deloitte India will discuss how businesses can engage suppliers, improve transparency and lower emissions without compromising competitiveness.
The agenda also examines whether carbon markets can become credible engines of India’s net-zero transition, bringing together experts from iForest, Environmental Defense Fund, Bayer South Asia and CareEdge to debate the role of policy, pricing, measurement and market design.
As companies come under increasing pressure to justify investments in sustainability, another panel will focus on the economics of the transition. Speakers from State Bank of India, British International Investment, NIIF IFL, TPG and Lupin will discuss how investors and lenders are evaluating climate-related investments and what determines whether net-zero projects attract capital.
One of the summit’s flagship discussions will examine the environmental cost of AI. As AI infrastructure drives unprecedented demand for electricity and water, leaders from Yotta Data Services, Tata Power, Lightstorm Group, Ergoniq and JSA Advocates & Solicitors will debate whether AI can coexist with net-zero ambitions.
There will also be a talk on rethinking higher education for sustainability in order to bridge academia and the industry, by Masters’ Union.
Circular economy and resource efficiency will be another focus area. Executives from Aditya Birla Fashion, Alternicq, Icra and SERI will discuss whether circular business models can help companies reduce costs, improve resilience and unlock new value as raw material prices rise and regulations tighten.
A separate address by Bisleri International will examine the opportunities emerging from India’s natural capital economy.
The role of the chief sustainability officer (CSO) has also evolved rapidly over the past few years. CSOs from Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra Group, Tata Sons, Eternal, JK Organisation and Piramal Pharma will discuss how sustainability is increasingly influencing decisions on operations, procurement, product innovation and capital allocation, and whether ESG has moved into a core business function.
The latter half of the summit turns to India’s evolving energy landscape, with sessions on renewable energy, hydrogen, battery storage and grid modernization featuring executives from L&T GreenTech, WRI India, Hinduja Renewables and the Global Biofuels Alliance.
Another session by GGEPIL will explore how alternative fuels and raw materials are transforming industrial waste into economic opportunity.
The concluding discussions return to the central theme of the summit—whether sustainability investments are delivering measurable business returns. Leaders from Re Sustainability, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, BMW Group India, Saint-Gobain and Pidilite Industries will examine how companies are turning net-zero strategies into competitive advantage.
The summit will conclude with a debate on one of the defining questions facing business today: as energy security and geopolitical uncertainty move back to the forefront, does sustainability remain a strategic imperative? Executives from Emmvee Photovoltaic, Suzlon Energy and DP World, alongside an economist from IDFC First Bank, will discuss whether the energy transition can continue to gather pace in an increasingly uncertain world.
- The shifting priorities for businesses highlight the need for a balance between decarbonization, competitiveness, and resilience amidst climate risks.
- Addressing Scope 3 emissions is critical for achieving meaningful decarbonization across supply chains.
- The role of artificial intelligence must be reconciled with sustainability goals, given its high resource demands.