The mystery of missing $12bn in India-China trade figures

“Normally, the difference between the FoB value and the CIF value of a given consignment is assumed to be 10%. Higher differences are generally called trade mis-invoicing. Data on India’s trade with China show a considerable extent of trade mis-invoicing. Thus, when China’s exports to India on an FoB basis should have been smaller than the CIF value of India’s imports from China for the reasons mentioned above, the actual numbers are just the opposite," Dhar said.