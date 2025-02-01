Budget 2025: From income tax rebates to relief for cancer patients, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key reforms during her budget speech in Parliament today.

Here are 10 important updates that could impact your pockets.

No income tax up to ₹ 12 lakh One of the biggest announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was about zero tax levied on annual income up to ₹12 lakh. The government has raised the income tax exemption limit to ₹12 lakh from ₹7 lakh. For the salaried class, income tax is exempt on individuals earning up to ₹12.75 lakh due to the standard deduction of ₹75,000. However, capital gains tax will be taxed separately.

TDS and TCS revised FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the TDS (tax deducted at source) exemption limit from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh per year on bank deposits, providing relief to senior citizens relying on interest income.

No TDS will be deducted on rental income up to ₹6 lakh, raising the limit from ₹2.4 lakh earlier. Further, no TDS will be levied on shareholders with dividend income up to ₹10,000, which was ₹5,000 previously.

In terms of TCS (tax collected at source), the exemption limit on international transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been increased to ₹10 lakh from ₹7 lakh. No TCS will be levied on education-related remittances if funded by an approved education loan.

Fiscal deficit target of 4.4% in FY26 The government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP in the next fiscal year (FY26). The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between government revenues and expenditure, stood at 4.8 per cent of GDP for FY25.

New Income Tax Bill FM Sitharaman will table the new Income Tax Bill next week during the Budget session of Parliament. According to her, the new Income Tax Bill will be clearer and have nearly 50 per cent less text compared to the current Income Tax Act, 1961, making it easier for taxpayers and administration to comply with the law.

Relief for cancer patients The government plans to add 36 life-saving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD). Further, 6 lifesaving medicines will be added to the list of drugs attracting concessional customs duty of 5 per cent.

Another relief for cancer patients under the Union Budget 2025 includes setting up Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals in the next 3 years. In FY26, the government will establish 200 Day Care Cancer Centres.

Capital Expenditure The government has allocated ₹11.21 lakh crore towards capital expenditure (capex), marking a 0.9 per cent increase from FY25 capex allocation. Sitharaman had allocated ₹11.11 lakh crore for capex in Budget 2024. However, the revised capex for FY25 was reduced to ₹10.18 lakh crore in Budget 2025.

Measures to boost tourism FM Sitharaman has proposed to develop the top 50 tourist destinations in India in partnership with the states. Some of the other measures to boost growth in the tourism sector include MUDRA loans for homestays, streamlining e-visa facilities, intensive skill development programmes for youth and PLI incentives for states for tourist destination development.

Revised UDAN scheme The government will modify the UDAN scheme, the regional airport development initiative, to provide regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

Kisan Credit Scheme The Kisan Credit Cards provide loans for agricultural and non-agricultural needs. The government has increased the KCC loan limit from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh under the modified interest subvention scheme to facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers.