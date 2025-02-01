Missed FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech? These are the 10 things you need to know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant reforms in Budget 2025, including raising the income tax exemption limit to 12 lakh and increasing TDS exemption limits. 

Riya R Alex
Updated1 Feb 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today.(PTI)

Budget 2025: From income tax rebates to relief for cancer patients, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key reforms during her budget speech in Parliament today.

Here are 10 important updates that could impact your pockets.

No income tax up to 12 lakh

One of the biggest announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was about zero tax levied on annual income up to 12 lakh. The government has raised the income tax exemption limit to 12 lakh from 7 lakh. For the salaried class, income tax is exempt on individuals earning up to 12.75 lakh due to the standard deduction of 75,000. However, capital gains tax will be taxed separately.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2025 LIVE: Huge relief for salaried employees! here’s why

TDS and TCS revised

FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to increase the TDS (tax deducted at source) exemption limit from 50,000 to 1 lakh per year on bank deposits, providing relief to senior citizens relying on interest income.

No TDS will be deducted on rental income up to 6 lakh, raising the limit from 2.4 lakh earlier. Further, no TDS will be levied on shareholders with dividend income up to 10,000, which was 5,000 previously.

Advertisement

In terms of TCS (tax collected at source), the exemption limit on international transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) has been increased to 10 lakh from 7 lakh. No TCS will be levied on education-related remittances if funded by an approved education loan.

Fiscal deficit target of 4.4% in FY26

The government has targeted a fiscal deficit of 4.4 per cent of GDP in the next fiscal year (FY26). The fiscal deficit, which is the difference between government revenues and expenditure, stood at 4.8 per cent of GDP for FY25.

Advertisement
Also Read | In economy’s shifting sands, a budget to boost demand

New Income Tax Bill

FM Sitharaman will table the new Income Tax Bill next week during the Budget session of Parliament. According to her, the new Income Tax Bill will be clearer and have nearly 50 per cent less text compared to the current Income Tax Act, 1961, making it easier for taxpayers and administration to comply with the law.

Relief for cancer patients

The government plans to add 36 life-saving drugs and medicines to the list of medicines fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD). Further, 6 lifesaving medicines will be added to the list of drugs attracting concessional customs duty of 5 per cent.

Advertisement

Another relief for cancer patients under the Union Budget 2025 includes setting up Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals in the next 3 years. In FY26, the government will establish 200 Day Care Cancer Centres.

Capital Expenditure

The government has allocated 11.21 lakh crore towards capital expenditure (capex), marking a 0.9 per cent increase from FY25 capex allocation. Sitharaman had allocated 11.11 lakh crore for capex in Budget 2024. However, the revised capex for FY25 was reduced to 10.18 lakh crore in Budget 2025.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Budget 2025: Review of financial regulations paves way for responsive policies

Measures to boost tourism 

FM Sitharaman has proposed to develop the top 50 tourist destinations in India in partnership with the states. Some of the other measures to boost growth in the tourism sector include MUDRA loans for homestays, streamlining e-visa facilities, intensive skill development programmes for youth and PLI incentives for states for tourist destination development.

Revised UDAN scheme

The government will modify the UDAN scheme, the regional airport development initiative, to provide regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore passengers in the next 10 years.

Advertisement

Kisan Credit Scheme

The Kisan Credit Cards provide loans for agricultural and non-agricultural needs. The government has increased the KCC loan limit from 3 lakh to 5 lakh under the modified interest subvention scheme to facilitate short-term loans for 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers.

 

Also Read | Budget 2025: FM explains how taxpayers will save ₹2.6 lakh under new slabs

FDI in insurance sector

The government has raised the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, paving the way for foreign entities. In 2021, the FDI limit in the insurance sector was increased from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in February 2021.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEconomyMissed FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2025 speech? These are the 10 things you need to know
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 06:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget