Can India break into high-income league by 2047?

The second scenario adds one more caveat. It assumes GNI to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the rest of 2020s, closer to its growth rate of 7.5% between 2010-11 and 2019-20. And as the size of the economy grows, GNI growth is assumed to slow down to 6% in the 2030s and 4% in the 2040s—typical of several middle-income countries such as Brazil and South Africa. Expectedly, the high-income threshold is even more elusive under such a prospect. India could get caught up in the middle-income trap with its income not even reaching $8,000 by 2046-47 (see Chart 1b).

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}