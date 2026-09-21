Govt plans ₹10,000-crore push to modernise India’s weather forecasting

New Delhi: The Centre is planning a ₹10,000-crore push to modernise India's weather forecasting system by substantially expanding the ongoing Mission Mausam scheme, including a higher annual outlay for new weather radars, satellites and trained manpower, according to two people aware of the development.

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The latest proposal comes as erratic weather and natural disasters have raised social and economic costs for a country where about 43% of the workforce is engaged in farming and companies in sectors—ranging from aviation, land logistics and insurance to green energy—are increasingly dependent on accurate weather and climate forecasts for tailoring their business models.

The finance ministry is evaluating the fiscal impact of the ministry of earth sciences' proposal and will decide shortly, the people cited earlier said on condition of anonymity. The proposal aims to create the necessary ecosystem to strengthen prediction models and set up a robust early-warning system to help authorities and citizens better anticipate extreme weather events and mitigate their impact.

Mission spending The government spent ₹1,346 crore on Mission Mausam, a national initiative aimed at preparing India for extreme weather events, until the end of 2025-26 since its launch in January 2025, and budgeted another ₹1,342 crore for FY27.

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Experts say modernising weather forecasting has become increasingly important as sudden bouts of heavy rain and extreme heat disrupt daily life, damage infrastructure and weigh on economic activity.

Also Read | The upside down world: How extreme weather has become the global norm

“The biggest gains in forecasting accuracy will come from a combination of denser observations, better computing and higher-resolution models. Additional radars and weather stations can improve observation, and better computing models will help in making more precise weather forecasts,” said B.N. Goswami, former director of the state-run Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune.

Queries emailed to the ministries of earth sciences and finance remained unanswered till press time.

The latest push comes in the backdrop of extreme weather events raising social and economic costs for India. Citing a study by the Netherlands-based Global Commission on Adaptation (GCA), the World Meteorological Organization says that just 24 hours’ notice of an impending storm or heatwave can cut potential damage by 30%. The GCA also reports that an $800-million investment in a multi-hazard early warning system in developing countries could prevent annual disaster losses of $3-16 billion.

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The frequency of natural calamities in India has risen due to climate change, according to the first of the two persons cited earlier. According to OECD Development Centre’s Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2025, India loses 0.4% of its GDP annually due to natural disasters and extreme weather events.

Also Read | Himalayan infra projects brace for a climate risk premium

Mint earlier reported that infrastructure insurance costs in the Himalayan region are set to rise following the Nepal-Tibet floods in August, as insurers and reinsurers reassess risks in a region already facing increasingly climate-related disasters including frequent floods, landslides, flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods.

The Nepal-Tibet floods last month washed away around 13 hydropower plants, roads and other infrastructure, and resulted in the death of over 1,400 people, according to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

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The government launched Mission Mausam to make India "weather-ready and climate-smart" by improving observation, modelling and forecasting networks. Initially approved by the Union Cabinet with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore for the 2024-26 period, the Mission aimed to improve weather and climate services across temporal and spatial scales, with emphasis on monsoon research, climate change, severe weather, hydrometeorology, air quality, and related atmospheric and climate sciences. The Mission seeks to extend lead times, enhance forecast accuracy and build impact-based insights into early-warning systems for a broad range of sectors, from agriculture and aviation to disaster management.

India has been facing almost regular bouts of heatwaves, exceptionally heavy rainfall, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides in different parts, with the severe flooding and landslides in Assam being a recent example.

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Regular climate-related disruptions and disasters, and the economic costs of erratic weather have underscored the need for advanced forecasting technologies in India. A July 2020 report by the National Centre for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) estimated that investments of about ₹1,000 crore in the country’s then “National Monsoon Mission” and high computing facilities could fetch benefits worth ₹50,000 crore to about 10.7 million poor farm households and 5.3 million fisherfolk households in India.

Also Read | The World Bank has ditched its climate targets

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.