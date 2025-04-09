‘Mistake for China to retaliate,’ White House claims after Donald Trump imposes 104% tariff on Beijing

The White House on Tuesday asserted that it was a mistake for China to retaliate against the United States after imposing 104 per cent tariffs on the second-largest economy in the world.

“It was a mistake for China to retaliate. When America is punched, He punches back harder. That's why there will be 104 per cent tariffs going into effect on China tonight... If China reaches out to make a deal, he will be incredibly gracious,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The announcement comes in response to 34 per cent retaliatory tariffs announced by China on US goods after President Trump proposed his reciprocal tariff policy on April 2.

White House criticises China's trade policies Leavitt also called out China's trade policies, alleging the country worsened the economic issues of American workers.

"President Trump made it very clear that the era of American economic surrender is over. President Trump is no longer going to allow American workers and companies to be ripped off at the hands of foolish trade practices that shift away millions of high-paying jobs and hollow out communities across the country," the White House Press Secretary said.

"Countries like China, who have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers, are making a mistake. President Trump has a spine of steel, and he will not break, and America will not break under his leadership," she added.

‘Trump is willing to pick up the phone and talk,’ says White House Leavitt also mentioned that Donald Trump did not consider either "extension or delay" of the tariffs. However, he "is willing to pick up the phone and talk." She claimed since the reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2, almost 70 countries have approached Trump to negotiate. Meanwhile, the US President has asked his trade team to “tailor-made trade deals with each and every country that calls up this administration to strike a deal,” Leavitt said.

Why were tariffs imposed? The White House further explained the strategy for tariffs, stating that it aims to address non-monetary barriers that act as a hindrance to American trade along with monetary barriers.

"The reciprocal tariff rates that were implemented by country were focused on the monetary tariff that those countries have imposed on the US but also the non-monetary tariff barriers," Leavitt said.

On Sunday, Trump planned to impose an additional 50 per cent tariff on China after Beijing proposed to levy 34 per cent tariffs in response to Trump's announcement on April 2. China called these tariffs "groundless" and a unilateral bullying practice, ANI reported citing a spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce.

On April 2, Trump announced his reciprocal tariff policy, a comprehensive tariff on trading partners and at least a 10% duty on nearly all goods entering the United States. The move was aimed at correcting trade imbalances and boosting American industries. President initially proposed to impose a 34 per cent reciprocal tariff on China.

According to Leavitt, new tariffs aim to address “unfair trade practices” resulting in job losses and economic issues for American workers.