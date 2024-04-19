Mobility issues, carbon tax exemption, and visas key issues in trade talks between India and the UK
A four-member team from India, comprising senior officials from the trade ministry, which left for the UK on 16 April, has been discussing unresolved issues related to the free trade agreement (FTA) with their UK counterparts in a bid to finalize the deal
The UK is unlikely to accept an Indian request to be exempted from a proposed carbon tax, a British daily reported, even as a four-member team of senior commerce ministry officials from New Delhi continued talks in London to try and iron out unresolved issues holding back a free trade agreement.