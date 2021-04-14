Moderate recovery in jobs across cities and sectors: Monster Employment Index

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MUMBAI: The January-March 2021 quarter has witnessed a growth of 4% in job postings across various job sectors. However, the employment index saw a slight decline in job posting activity in March 2021, with a 2% drop compared to the previous month, February 2021, according to the latest Monster Employment Index.

Industries such as agro-based (12%), logistics/courier (9%), telecom/Internet service providers or ISP (8%), and IT-hardware, software (5%) also witnessed an upward trend year-on-year growth (in March 2021).

"While the overall index witnessed a slight drop in recruitment activity, major cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad show a positive outlook in hiring demand compared to last year. With companies re-adapting to the flexible-hybrid work model, and digital hiring on the rise with innovative tech, we anticipate a recovery of the Indian job market in the coming quarters," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO-Monster.com.

Banking/financial services, insurance (-6%), production and manufacturing (-6%), telecom/ISP (-4%), and media & entertainment (-4%) that previously showed a positive outlook, have witnessed a month-on-month decline in March 2021 against February 2021) owing to the pandemic.

However, agro-based industries (12%), logistics, courier/freight/transportation (9%), telecom/ISP (10%), and IT- hardware, software (5%) have exhibited a positive outlook in March 2021 compared to the previous year (March 2020).

Among cities, Bengaluru and Pune have witnessed a positive month-on-month uptrend of 2% and 1% in March 2021.

However, some cities like Hyderabad (-1%), Ahmedabad (-4%), Delhi-NCR (-2%), and Jaipur (-5%) have witnessed a drop in job postings as of March 2021 month-on-month in comparison to February 2021.