Moderate slowdown in credit growth in FY24: BoB analysis4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Dependence on retail and services segments would continue but agriculture could require higher allocations in case the monsoon turns out to be less favourable on account of El Niño
Bank credit is predicted to slow down moderately to 13-14% in the current fiscal year, according to a research note on bank credit growth by Bank of Baroda. This is despite a decent increase of over 15% in FY23, even as the RBI raised policy rates by 250 bps. The demand for credit from industry is expected to remain largely stable, with the same set of industries experiencing higher growth.
