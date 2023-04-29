Bank credit is predicted to slow down moderately to 13-14% in the current fiscal year, according to a research note on bank credit growth by Bank of Baroda. This is despite a decent increase of over 15% in FY23, even as the RBI raised policy rates by 250 bps. The demand for credit from industry is expected to remain largely stable, with the same set of industries experiencing higher growth.

According to the BoB analysis done by its chief economist Madan Sabnavis, given that overall GDP growth would be lower in the range of 6-6.5% compared with 6.8-7% in FY23, the investment cycle would be slow to turn around. Hence, demand for credit from industry would tend to be largely stable and it would be the same set of industries that would witness higher growth as in FY23.

The analysis released on Saturday said that there would be higher demand from the renewables sector as well as EVs in FY24 as the push given by the government has been significant. Dependence on retail and services segments would continue but agriculture could require higher allocations in case the monsoon turns out to be less favourable on account of El Niño, the report said.

The report analysed credit trends in the last fiscal year and found that despite the RBI raising policy rates by 250 bps, bank credit grew by 15% in FY23, compared to 9.6% in FY22. This growth was largely driven by credit flows to non-industry segments.

It added that notwithstanding rising interest rates where transmission is immediate in case loans are linked to the external benchmark, demand remained steady last year with demand for credit in general keeping pace with growth prospects in various industries.

The analysis also noted that at the macro level, GDP growth was supported more by the services segment than manufacturing. Furthermore, over the years, it has been observed that the main recipient of credit has shifted away from industry.

The topline growth of 15.4% in FY23 has been driven by retail, services and agriculture which have all grown at the same or higher rates, said the report.

Growth in credit to industry has lagged at 5.7%. Within industry, the MSME sector has registered high growth. However, large companies’ credit grew by just 3% compared with 2% in FY22, according to the report.

The overall matrix of composition is now tilted to retail loans which account for almost a third (32.1%) of aggregate credit as of FY23. Housing and vehicle loans account for 15.2% and 4% respectively. Other personal loans have a high share of 8.7%.

This is a segment where an external benchmark is used for pricing and hence 250 bps increase in repo rate has meant similar transmission to the customers, said the BoB chief economist.

The steady growth in credit to housing has also been associated with steady growth in the real estate sector as well as related industries like steel and cement which registered growth of 8.6% in FY23.

The high growth of 24.9% in vehicle loans can be associated with heightened demand for vehicles as well as the resolution of the supply chain issues which affected the auto industry in FY22, BoB said.

Although the shares of loans for consumer durables, credit cards, and those against fixed deposits are low, credit growth has been significant due to pent-up demand in the second half of FY23, leading households to borrow from banks to meet their requirements. The attractive schemes offered by sellers also contributed to the surge in consumption.

Growth in credit to services was comparable to that in retail loans at 19.8%. The two major components here were NBFCs with a share of 10.5% and trade with 6.4%. Growth was at an accelerated pace for them as the services sector had been fully opened up in the first half of FY23 which led to enhanced demand for credit. NBFCs continued to borrow from both the banking system as well as debt market.

In the case of industry, large companies had a share of almost 20% while overall industry accounted for 28.4% of total credit. Growth was subdued mainly due to limited investment taking place in the economy. The MSME credit growth also slowed down though was in the double-digit range. The decline in the non-oil related exports witnessed at the macro level fed back to this segment’s performance.