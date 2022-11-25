‘Moderately brisk GDP growth in coming yrs’1 min read . 12:06 AM IST
- The report said that easing global commodity prices and the arrival of new Kharif crops are also set to tamp down inflationary pressures in the coming months.
NEW DELHI :India is well placed to grow at a “moderately brisk rate" in the coming years on the back of macroeconomic stability, the Department of Economic Affairs said on Thursday in its monthly economic review for October.
“In a world where monetary tightening has weakened growth prospects, India appears well-placed to grow at a moderately brisk rate in the coming years on account of the priority it accorded macroeconomic stability," it said.
Continued macroeconomic stability, which includes fiscal prudence, and execution of policies such as Gati Shakti, National Logistics Policy and Production-Linked Incentive schemes to boost the manufacturing share of employment lend further upside to India’s growth prospects.
“So far in the current year, India’s food security concerns have been addressed and will continue to receive the utmost priority from the government," the finance ministry said.