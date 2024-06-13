Modi 3.0: First GST Council meeting to be held on June 22

  • The 53rd meeting of the GST Council will be held on 22nd June, 2024 at New Delhi, the GST Council Secretariat said in a post on X.

First Published01:45 PM IST
GST Council comprises finance ministers of all states and Union Territories.
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 22. This would be the first GST Council meeting after Lok Sabha elections results 2024 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government for the third consecutive term.

The agenda for the meeting is yet to be circulated amongst the Council members.

The 52nd GST Council meeting was held on October 7, 2023.

The Lok Sabha election results 2024 were declared on June 4, and Nirmala Sitharaman was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the new Modi Government on June 9. Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry on June 12 and held a meeting with senior officials.

The Goods and Services Tax Council comprises finance ministers of all states and Union Territories.

According to the norms, the Union Finance Minister will chair the 53rd GST Council meeting, with finance ministers from states, among others in attendance.

The GST Council convenes periodically to deliberate on matters related to the GST regime, including tax rates, policy changes, and administrative issues.

The decisions and recommendations arising from the 53rd GST Council meeting will be closely watched by various stakeholders, including businesses, policymakers, and the general public, as they have the potential to influence taxation, trade, and overall dynamics.

