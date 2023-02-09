NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to states to follow fiscal discipline so that there is no undue debt burden on future generations while risks to the national economy are avoided.

Modi said in his reply to the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha that there are examples in our neighbourhood for nations facing difficulties due to their reckless borrowing. He urged Parliamentarians to make their respective states understand the importance of healthy fiscal policies and of not mixing politics with economics.

Modi's appeal to states for prudent fiscal management comes at a time some of the states are returning to the old pension scheme, which could lead to acumulation of unfunded pension liabilities for them. On Monday, the finance ministry had informed Lok Sabha that five state governments--Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh--have informed the Centre or the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) about their decision to restart Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for their state government employees.

Modi said some states have adopted the approach of raising debt for short term gains which will have to be repaid by future generations.

The Prime minister urged states not to risk the economic health of the nation."You should not put burden on your children. Borrowing for present day needs leaving the debt burden on future generations is a matter of serious concern...For the economic well being of the nation, states also have to take the path of discipline... Only then states will be able to benefit from development," Modi said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

Modi spoke amid Opposition party slogans about the Prime Minister and the Adani group, which is facing allegations by US based Hindenburg Research about share price manipulation and accounting fraud, which the group denies.

Modi spoke about the determined efforts of the government to improve the lives of people and for creating more opportunities.

“Our government's aim is to provide permanent solutions for the citizens and (to) empower them," an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office said quoting Modi's speech.

“Today we are moving towards permanent solutions to the problems", he added. On the issue of access to water, Modi said that instead of tokenism, a holistic integrated approach of creating water infrastructure, water governance, quality control, water conservation, and irrigation innovation has been deployed. Similar measures have created permanent solutions in other areas like financial inclusion, benefits transfer and infrastructure, the statement said.

“We understand the importance of infrastructure, scale and speed for building a modern India", the Prime Minister said. He said the working culture in the country has been transformed by the power of technology and that the government was focused on enhancing its scale.