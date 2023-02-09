Modi appeals to states to follow fiscal discipline
- Modi urged Parliamentarians to make their respective states understand the importance of healthy fiscal policies and of not mixing politics with economics
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to states to follow fiscal discipline so that there is no undue debt burden on future generations while risks to the national economy are avoided.
