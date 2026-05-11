Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) is expected to widen sharply in the current financial year as prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drive up crude prices, with economists warning that austerity measures, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may offer only limited relief.
Economists see wider CAD despite PM Modi's appeal for austerity
SummaryEconomists said PM Modi’s call for economic patriotism could temporarily ease pressure on the external account by curbing discretionary imports such as gold and overseas travel, but warned broader current account position would still deteriorate in FY27 due to high crude prices, weak capital flows.
Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) is expected to widen sharply in the current financial year as prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drive up crude prices, with economists warning that austerity measures, as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, may offer only limited relief.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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