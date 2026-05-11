Economists see wider CAD despite PM Modi's appeal for austerity

“We do believe that the Indian crude basket will average at $90 per barrel for FY27,” said Gaura Sengupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank. “For now, CAD is tracking at around 2.4% of GDP… still almost $100 billion of current account deficit, but much higher than what we faced in FY26,” Sengupta said. In FY26, India’s CAD had narrowed to about 0.9% of GDP.