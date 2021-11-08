NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for four laning of two highways and dedicated to the nation more than 223 kilometre of road projects that will improve connectivity to Pandharpur, a pilgrimage town in Maharashtra.

The expansion of the two highways in Maharashtra are being done at a cost of ₹11,090 crores while the 223 kilometre road projects were completed at a cost of ₹1180 crores, according to an official statement.

The plan is to complete four laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) in five phases and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) in three phases.

The four laning of 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg is from Diveghat to Mohol at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6,690 crore, and the development of 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale is at a cost of about Rs. 4,400 crore.

These projects will lead to better connectivity with the region and aid the movement of devotees to Pandharpur. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray were be present on the occasion.

Dedicated walkways will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle free and safe passage to devotees.

The 223 kilometre of completed and upgraded road projects at different national highways boost connectivity to Pandharpur.

Commenting on the social significance of the Warkari spiritual movement associated with Pandharpur, Modi singled out participation of women in the yatra with the same zeal as men as the key feature of the tradition. This is a reflection of the power of women in the country, the statement said, quoting the Prime Minister.

