BREAKING NEWS
Modi Govt hikes export quotas for potatoes, rice to Maldives amid Muizzu's anti-India stand
- These essential commodities include sugar, wheat, rice, and onions.
Despite Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's anti-India stand, the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has approved highest-ever export quotas for essential commodities to the island nation in landmark bilateral agreement, news agency PTI quoted Indian High Commission as saying.
These essential commodities include sugar, wheat, rice, and onions.
More to come…
