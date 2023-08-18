Modi seeks to free up $12 billion to quell inflation before vote1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Indian officials are considering a plan to reallocate as much as 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) from the budgets of various ministries to contain a surge in food and fuel costs without imperiling the federal deficit target, according to people familiar with the matter.