NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address heads of states at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda 2022 event on the critical challenges facing the world today and how to address them.

This is the first global platform this year for world leaders to come together to share their visions for the year ahead at a time a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic is gripping many nations.

Modi will deliver his ‘state of the world’ special address via videoconferencing at the virtual event. The other heads of states addressing the event include Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President of China Xi Jinping, said the statement.

The week-long virtual event taking place from 17-21 January 2022 will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.

The event will also mark the launch of several WEF initiatives including efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions, ensure the economic opportunity of nature-positive solutions, create cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investing, bridge the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic, according to an announcement from WEF.

“Everyone hopes that in 2022, the Covid-19 pandemic and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede," the WEF statement said quoting its founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab.

"But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022," the WEF statement said. Climate change, sustainable development and addressing income inequality remain a priority for world leaders who are also confronting the impact of the pandemic on their economies.

