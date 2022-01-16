Modi to address WEF on Monday

"But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022," the WEF statement said. Climate change, sustainable development and addressing income inequality remain a priority for world leaders who are also confronting the impact of the pandemic on their economies.