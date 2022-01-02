NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone of several projects and inaugurate some in Manipur worth over Rs. 4,800 crore, said an official statement.

Modi will also inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and launch two key development initiatives in Agartala.

The projects in Manipur relate to road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skill development, art and culture. Thirteen projects worth around Rs. 1,850 crores will be inaugurated and nine projects worth around ₹2,950 crore will be initiated.

To improve connectivity, Modi will kick off the of construction of five national highway projects to be built at a cost of more than ₹1700 crore. The construction of these highways with a cumulative length of more than 110 kilometers, will be a major step to improve the road connectivity of the region. Modi will also dedicate 2,387 mobile towers to the people of Manipur.

The endeavor to provide clean drinking water to every household will also get a boost with the ‘water transmission system of Thoubal multi-purpose project’ and the ‘augmentation of Senapati district headquarter water supply scheme, the statement said.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital in Imphal worth around Rs. 160 crore on public private partnership basis.

Also, 72 projects worth more than ₹130 crore will be initiated under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. These projects will provide the infrastructure support in health and education for holistic development of the minority communities.

In Tripura, Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport. The facility built at a cost of about ₹450 crore, is spread over 30,000 square meters with modern facilities. The development of the new terminal building is an effort to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

