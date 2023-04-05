Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9

Modi to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-91 min read . 07:50 PM IST
- PM is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit PM to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8-9 during which he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects and attend programmes.
On 8 April, 2023, at around 11:45 AM, the prime minister will reach Secunderabad Railway Station and flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. At around 12:15 PM, he will attend a public function at Parade Ground in Hyderabad, where he will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of five National Highway projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and dedicate to the nation other development projects related to railways.
At around 3 PM, the prime minister will reach Chennai Airport, where he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport. At 4 PM, he will flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and flag off other Railway projects during the Programme. At 4:45 PM, he will participate in the celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.
At 6:30 PM, the prime minister will preside over a public programme at Alstrom cricket ground, Chennai, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of road projects.
On 9 April, 2023, at around 7:15 AM, PM Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. At around 11 PM, the prime minister will inaugurate the programme ‘Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’ organised at Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru.