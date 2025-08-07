A day after the US imposed an additional 25% reciprocal tariff on India, on top of an earlier 25%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled that India was unwilling to offer concessions in agriculture and dairy.

“India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers," Modi said, speaking at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in Delhi, today. “I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it."

And there is indeed a heavy price to pay. The additional US tariffs have put India at a significant disadvantage compared to its peers. While some sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals are shielded by exemptions, many labour-intensive segments such as textiles, organic chemicals and carpets will bear the brunt. These sectors were already subject to high tariffs under the most favoured nation (MFN) regime.

Over the past month, India-US ties have deteriorated, largely due to a deadlock over a trade deal. At the heart of the impasse are Washington’s demands for greater access to India’s agriculture and dairy markets, in exchange for lowering reciprocal tariffs.

While the initial 25% tariff in the absence of a deal was expected, the additional penalty, reportedly linked to India’s trade with Russia, has drawn criticism.

India has accused both the US and the European Union (EU) of hypocrisy for targeting it and Indian companies over continued trade with Moscow, even as those very countries maintain substantial commercial ties with Russia.

Even after a sharp rise in India’s trade with Russia (particularly on the back of oil), it has not surpassed the level of trade the EU has despite several sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, when it comes to energy imports specifically, India is buying more from Russia than the EU does.

The US, too, despite having cut down Russian imports, has continued to purchase key commodities like fertilisers, palladium, and uranium.

Asked about the continued US import of Russian uranium, Trump did not offer a proper explanation. “I don't know anything about it. I have to check it out," he said on Wednesday.



Beyond this, many experts have also pointed out the US’s double standards in taxing India, while China buys more Russian oil. China has not come under fire yet, as its trade deal negotiations with the US may come to fruition.

Given the current circumstances, India does have the option to stop purchasing oil from Russia. Before the Ukraine war, India barely purchased oil from Russia.

The Indian government has, time and again, claimed that the shift was made only at the request of Washington to keep crude oil prices in check. In a way, India can shift back its focus to its main oil trade partners from pre-war times, such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

According to Nomura estimates, the cost of such a switch would be around $1.5 billion, assuming an average discount of $2.2 per barrel. That’s a relatively small figure compared to India’s total exports of $87 billion.

So while India could stop buying Russian oil at minimal cost, many believe the latest US penalties are not entirely about Moscow. Rather, they reflect Washington’s frustration with India’s refusal to make the market access concessions it has long sought, a position the prime minister reinforced in his speech today.

The escalating tensions have left India in a tight spot. It must now carefully balance the protection of domestic markets with safeguarding the interests of exporters, especially in vulnerable, labour-intensive sectors.