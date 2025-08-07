Modi-Trump showdown over tariffs and Russia trade—explained in 9 charts
Summary
India has come under renewed fire from Donald Trump in recent days, and now faces steep reciprocal tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back, vowing to protect the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers. Mint breaks down the escalating trade standoff through data and charts.
A day after the US imposed an additional 25% reciprocal tariff on India, on top of an earlier 25%, Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled that India was unwilling to offer concessions in agriculture and dairy.
topics
