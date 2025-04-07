Monday mayhem? China braces for ‘ugly start’; Japan looks at ‘available means’; India ’unlikely’ to retaliate to tariffs

The world is still reeling from Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, which sent Asian and US stocks plunging. While the baseline charge has kicked in, higher duties on some countries — which replace, rather than add to the 10% rate — are due to start on April 9.

Although China retaliated with 34% tariffs on all US goods, it is bracing for an 'ugly' start on Monday, April 7. Japan, South Korea, India, and other Asian trading partners have also been grim in their response to Donald Trump's ‘tariff-ism’.

“It will be an ugly start on Monday, which will be a buying opportunity for me,” said Xin-Yao Ng, a fund manager at Aberdeen Investments. “Some estimates suggest tariff wars can bring down China’s GDP growth by 2 percentage points, but the government will negate that pain with stimulus and trade deals with non-US countries in the due course," said the fund manager, reported Bloomberg.

Japan looks at ‘all available means’ Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it will continue to ask Donald Trump to lower tariffs against Japan, but acknowledged results "won't come overnight."

"As such, the government must take all available means" to cushion the economic blow from U.S. tariffs such as offering funding support for domestic firms and taking measures to protect jobs, Ishiba told parliament, reported Reuters.

India ‘unlikely to retaliate’ India is unlikely to retaliate immediately to the 26% reciprocal tariff, instead focusing on negotiating a bilateral trade deal with the US to reduce duties, according to an Indian government official.

South Korea to prepare support measures South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government would prepare support measures for sectors with urgent needs, ahead of US President Donald Trump's 25% tariff, which will come into force this week.

"Minister Choi Sang-mok emphasised the need to analyse the impact on the macroeconomy and prepare support measures for sectors with urgent needs," the ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan to start from ‘zero tariffs’ President Lai Ching-te stated that Taiwan does not plan to retaliate with tariffs and aims to improve reciprocal tariffs through discussions with the US. Talks may begin with a focus on "zero tariffs," while industries like electronics, petrochemicals, and natural gas seek to increase investments in the US, according to the presidential office.