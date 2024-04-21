Monetary policy committee should match its words and actions on stance, says member Jayanth R Varma
External member Varma believes that a real policy rate of 1-1.5% is sufficient to glide inflation to the target. The current real rate of around 2% risks an unwarranted growth sacrifice.
Jayanth R. Varma, one of the three external members of the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), has been dissenting against the majority view to keep the policy repo rate at 6.5% and the stance at “withdrawal of accommodation".
