Monetary policy in the time of war

MUMBAI :
Politicians rarely end up coining terms which become popular in economics. The British politician, Ian Macleod, is an exception. Speaking to the House of Commons on 17 November 1965, he said: “We now have the worst of both worlds—not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together. We have a sort of stagflation situation."
Politicians rarely end up coining terms which become popular in economics. The British politician, Ian Macleod, is an exception. Speaking to the House of Commons on 17 November 1965, he said: “We now have the worst of both worlds—not just inflation on the one side or stagnation on the other, but both of them together. We have a sort of stagflation situation."
The term stagflation has been used since then, especially whenever inflation or the rate of price rise, threatens economic growth.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The term stagflation has been used since then, especially whenever inflation or the rate of price rise, threatens economic growth.
With Russia attacking Ukraine, the talk of stagflation is back. The logic being that the war in Ukraine will send the price of things soaring, reducing the ability of people to spend money and thus slow down economic growth.
But Shaktikanta Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), recently said that the Indian central bank sees no fear of stagflation. He also said that the RBI will continue to ensure adequate liquidity to support the economy. In simple English, this means two things. First, high inflation driving down economic growth will not be a problem. Second, the RBI will continue to ensure that there is enough money going around in the financial system so that those who want to borrow and spend can do so paying low interest rates.
Of course, one doesn’t expect a technocrat to be outrightly negative about the possibility of a future economic scenario. Nonetheless, is this confidence justified?
Retail inflation in February was at 6.1%, the highest since June 2021 and higher than RBI’s upper band of 6%. The wholesale inflation was at 13.1%. It has been in double digits since April 2021.
In this scenario, how seriously should one take Das and RBI’s confidence? Let’s try and understand.
Data from the Organization of Economic Complexity (OEC) tells us that Russia was the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, the second largest exporter of crude oil and the third largest exporter of coal in 2019. During the same year, India was the world’s largest importer of coal, third largest importer of crude oil and fourth largest importer of natural gas. In terms of import dependence, in 2021-22, India has imported 85% of the crude oil and around half of the natural gas it has consumed.
Crude oil, natural gas and coal are very important sources of producing energy, everything from electricity to fuels which move cars, bikes, scooters, trucks, railways and other forms of transport. Petrol and diesel prices have recently been raised on five occasions. Domestic cooking gas prices were also raised by ₹50 per 14.2 kg cylinder. This price rise will seep into overall everyday inflation.
Of course, the price of petrol and diesel has barely gone up in comparison with the massive increase in the price of crude oil. As on 24 March, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil was at $117.7 per barrel, having gone up by more than 50% since end December. This means that if oil marketing companies (OMCs), which sell petrol and diesel at pumps to end consumers, need to maintain their operating margins, they need to be able to increase the price of petrol and diesel substantially more from current levels.
Analysts say that at the current price of crude oil, both petrol and diesel prices need to go up by more than ₹20 per litre, for OMCs to be able to maintain their operating margins. It is likely that the government will not let such a huge increase in prices happen, nonetheless, some increase is inevitable.
When it comes to coal, the pain of high prices is already being felt by those who do not have long-term coal contracts in place. As a recent Bloomberg report pointed out: “Customers paid Coal India Ltd an average premium of more than 340% above baseline prices in two [auction] sales this month." Further, a news report in The Economic Times quoted an official from JSW Steel as saying: “Coking coal prices have more than trebled...if the situation persists, we will have to reset long-term contracts and renegotiate short- and medium-term contracts."
This is an excellent example of how inflation spreads through the system. High coal prices feed into high steel prices which will, in turn, feed into everything that steel is used for, from cars to real estate.
Russia and Ukraine are the world’s largest and fifth largest exporters of wheat. This supply has been disrupted. Thankfully, this does not impact India directly given that we produce more wheat than we consume.
The price of wheat futures traded in the US is up by 43% since the beginning of the year. This price rise is already impacting countries which import wheat. As a recent article in The Wall Street Journal points out: “In Kenya, bread prices recently jumped by 40% in some areas." Further, in Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, bread subsidies will cost the government $1 billion more.
While this does not impact India in a direct way, food inflation will come in through other ways. Russia is the largest exporter of fertilizer, an important input into growing food. As per the Green Markets Weekly North America Fertilizer Price Index, fertilizer prices as of 25 March had gone up close to 43% in comparison to 25 February, the day after Russia attacked Ukraine, and are at their highest level ever.
India is the world’s second largest fertilizer importer. Other than imports, the domestic fertilizer production will get expensive because of higher natural gas prices. As Vaclav Smil writes in How the World Really Works: “[The] synthesis of the ammonia needed to produce nitrogenous fertilizers now depends heavily on natural gas as the source of hydrogen."
Hence, when natural gas prices go up, fertilizer prices also go up. Higher fertilizer prices will feed into food inflation. It will also mean that the government will have to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for rice and wheat. This will feed into inflation as well. Now, the government does subsidize fertilizer, but with prices being where they are, it will be interesting to see how much of the subsidy will continue.
Further, Ukraine and Russia are the top two exporters of sunflower oil and India is the world’s largest importer. This comes at a point of time when edible oil prices have been on fire for close to two years.
Inflation in the rich world
The rich world was already seeing multi-decade high inflation before the Russian President, Vladmir Putin, decided to attack Ukraine. After the covid pandemic started to spread, the central banks of the rich world decided to print money and hand it over directly to people, leading to a jump in their spending capacity. The trouble was that there were major supply chain disruptions globally and the supply of goods came down. This pushed up prices. Russia attacking Ukraine has added to it.
Of course, no central bank has control over the price of energy and food. Nonetheless, it can control inflationary expectations. People look at recent high inflation and assume that it’s likely to continue. Median one-year inflation expectations in the US in February were at 6%, the highest they have been since June 2013.
When expectations of future inflation are so high, people start factoring this in their wage demands, leading to higher wage inflation, and inflation becoming systemic. As former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said in a June 2016 speech, in such a scenario “we can control demand for other, more discretionary, items in the consumption basket through tighter monetary policy." Hence, “to prevent sustained food inflation from becoming generalized inflation through higher wage increases, we have to reduce inflation in other items."
This explains why the Federal Reserve of the US raised its key short term interest rate by 25 basis points earlier this month. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage. In fact, Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Fed suggested on 21 March that the Fed might raise interest rates by 50 basis points each when it meets next in May and June.
The RBI has forecast an inflation of 4.5% for 2022-23. On the basis of this inflation forecast, the RBI continues to run an accommodative monetary policy in order to encourage borrowing at low interest rates.
Given that the inflation forecast was made before the war in Ukraine, it is likely to be revised upwards. Also, rising interest rates in the rich world will put further pressure on the rupee. The foreign institutional investors were expecting something like this to happen and have net sold stocks worth ₹1.49 trillion since October. When foreign investors sell stocks, they convert rupees into dollars. This leads to the demand for the dollar going up and the rupee losing value. One direct impact of this is imports getting expensive and given that India imports a lot of the energy it consumes, this hurts very quickly.
As of 22 February, two days before Russia attacked Ukraine, one dollar was worth ₹74.5. It is currently worth ₹76.3. This fall in value has happened despite the RBI supporting the rupee. In order to support the value of the rupee, the RBI has been selling dollars and buying rupees. This increases the availability of dollars in the market and decreases the availability of rupees, in the process stemming the fall in the value of the rupee. In fact, between 4 March and 18 March, the foreign exchange reserves of the RBI fell by $12.2 billion.
Given that the RBI has been sucking out rupees, the excess liquidity or excess money in the financial system has fallen from around ₹8 trillion as of 2 March to ₹5.5 trillion as of 24 March. Interestingly, as mentioned at the beginning, RBI governor Das had recently talked about ensuring adequate liquidity to support the economy. The trouble is if the RBI wants to continue defending the rupee, liquidity is bound to fall and this will ultimately lead to interest rates rising. The RBI can’t do both, that is, provide liquidity to the economy and stem the rupee’s fall, at the same time.
Also, while India has enough foreign exchange reserves to stem rupee’s fall, history tells us that it is something that it shouldn’t get obsessed with. Further, foreign institutional investors have largely sold stocks till date. The real problem will start if and when they start selling out of bonds as well. In March, they have net sold bonds worth ₹5,140 crore.
To conclude, there isn’t much that RBI can do to control supply-side driven inflation. That doesn’t mean it should sit around tolerating inflation.
Tolerating inflation will lead to two things. First, it is already hurting savers. A bulk of India’s household financial savings are still in bank deposits. Inflation has been higher than interest rates for a while now and this negatively impacts consumption of those who depend on income from deposits for their spending. Lower interest rates might encourage consumption in some cases, but they also discourage it in many other cases.
Second, a continued tolerance for inflation will hurt the credibility of the RBI. In fact, it already is. As Sonal Varma, chief economist at Nomura, wrote in a recent column in the Business Standard: “Continued high inflation tolerance…risks hurting the RBI’s inflation-fighting credibility." Jayanth R. Varma, a member of the monetary policy committee of the RBI, has also made a similar point.
Public communication from the RBI suggests that it is clearly not thinking along these lines and wants to continue running an accommodative monetary policy without raising interest rates. Of course, a lot of this wouldn’t matter if the war comes to a quick end. But as Gabriel Garcia Marquez wrote in One Hundred Years of Solitude: “It was easier to start a war than to end one."
This is something that the RBI should keep in mind while deciding its monetary policy going forward, unless Shaktikanta Das has a direct hotline to Vladmir Putin.
Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.