Monetary policy in the time of war

Given that the inflation forecast was made before the war in Ukraine, it is likely to be revised upwards. Also, rising interest rates in the rich world will put further pressure on the rupee. The foreign institutional investors were expecting something like this to happen and have net sold stocks worth ₹1.49 trillion since October. When foreign investors sell stocks, they convert rupees into dollars. This leads to the demand for the dollar going up and the rupee losing value. One direct impact of this is imports getting expensive and given that India imports a lot of the energy it consumes, this hurts very quickly.