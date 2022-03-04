Monetary policy is an art of managing expectations: RBI's Shaktikanta Das

Monetary policy is an art of managing expectations: RBI's Shaktikanta Das2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
- The RBI, in its latest monetary policy meeting has kept key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates, unchanged for tenth consecutive time
Amid growing pressure to increase policy rates to control inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday monetary policy is an art of managing expectations and central banks have to make continual efforts to shape and anchor market expectations.
"Monetary policy is not merely a science where we tweak some instrument to achieve an objective. It is also an art of creating new instruments and taking policy calls in response to anticipated and evolving challenges and communicating them with prescience and clarity, especially during crisis times," the RBI Governor said while addressing an event at the National Defence College, Ministry of Defence, in the national capital.
Indian economic recovery from pandemic needs continued support, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, according to the recently released minutes of monetary policy committee.
The RBI, in its latest monetary policy meeting has kept key policy rates, including repo and reverse repo rates, unchanged for tenth consecutive time in a row even amid other central banks withdrawing emergency support two years after the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread economic stress.
Das said there was growing uncertainty regarding the evolving global macroeconomic outlook.
The trajectories of growth and inflation, however, continue to diverge between countries. This has impelled some central banks to embark on aggressive policy tightening to quell inflation risks, while a few others, mostly emerging market economies (EMEs), continue to maintain accommodative policies. The adverse spillovers from such divergent policy responses could materialise quickly on the global and domestic outlook. Policy making is getting increasingly complex in this environment, Shaktikanta Das said.
On the inflation front, Shaktikanta Das said renewed international crude oil prices need monitoring. "we need to remain watchful of the risks to domestic inflation arising from in international commodity prices due to exogenous factors including geo-political developments."
