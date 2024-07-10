Monsoon effect: Tomato prices soar to ₹90/kg in Delhi-NCR as supplies hit due to rains

Monsoon effect: Tomato prices in Delhi-NCR have increased to ₹90 per kg due to supply shortages caused by monsoon showers. The prices of tomatoes surged in major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi, according to a PTI report.

Residents in Delhi expressed their disappointment over the rising prices of tomatoes in both local markets and online retailing platforms. PTI quoted a resident of Laxmi Nagar saying, “Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for ₹28 kg, but now it is selling for ₹90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier.”

Hindustan Times reported, citing a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi mandi, that tomato prices have increased to ₹60- ₹70 in a few wholesale markets in the last week. Crop damage due to rains is the reason for the rising prices, he said.

“The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation,” PTI quoted Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor in Azadpur Mandi.

Earlier, tomato rates were around ₹30-35 kg, but in the last week, they have spiked to ₹60-70 in the wholesale markets, said Parveet, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi.

PTI quoted another vendor in the Okhala vegetable market as saying that the prices of tomatoes have surged drastically in the last week as the crop has been damaged by rains.

Tomatoes do not have a long shelf life, and therefore, they rot very quickly. The vendor said rains have affected supplies, leading to a rise in prices.

Several states across the country have been receiving heavy rainfall due to the arrival of monsoons. This has impacted agricultural produce. The prices of vegetables usually rise after monsoon due to transport issues and crop damage, according to an ET report.