Monsoon effect: Tomato prices soar to ₹90/kg in Delhi-NCR as supplies hit due to rains

Monsoon effect: The prices of tomatoes surged in major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi.

Written By Riya R Alex
First Published10 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM IST
Monsoon effect: In the national capital, the rate of tomatoes has gone up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 per kg.
Monsoon effect: In the national capital, the rate of tomatoes has gone up to ₹90 per kg.

Monsoon effect: Tomato prices in Delhi-NCR have increased to 90 per kg due to supply shortages caused by monsoon showers. The prices of tomatoes surged in major wholesale vegetable markets of Delhi, including Azadpur Mandi, Ghazipur Mandi, and Okhla Sabzi Mandi, according to a PTI report.

Residents in Delhi expressed their disappointment over the rising prices of tomatoes in both local markets and online retailing platforms. PTI quoted a resident of Laxmi Nagar saying, “Just a few days back, we bought tomatoes for 28 kg, but now it is selling for 90 kg online and in the local market. Vegetables have become costlier.”

Also Read | Food inflation bites Indian economy: RBI eyes monsoon amid high vegetable rates

Hindustan Times reported, citing a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi mandi, that tomato prices have increased to 60- 70 in a few wholesale markets in the last week. Crop damage due to rains is the reason for the rising prices, he said.

“The number of trucks that used to ferry these farm produce from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal have gone down because of heavy rains affecting transportation,” PTI quoted Sanjay Bhagat, a wholesale vegetable vendor in Azadpur Mandi.

Earlier, tomato rates were around 30-35 kg, but in the last week, they have spiked to 60-70 in the wholesale markets, said Parveet, a vendor at Ghazipur Sabzi Mandi.

Also Read | Why vegetable prices are burning a hole in your wallet

PTI quoted another vendor in the Okhala vegetable market as saying that the prices of tomatoes have surged drastically in the last week as the crop has been damaged by rains.

Tomatoes do not have a long shelf life, and therefore, they rot very quickly. The vendor said rains have affected supplies, leading to a rise in prices.

Also Read | Veg thali cost up in May as vegetable prices soar: Crisil

Several states across the country have been receiving heavy rainfall due to the arrival of monsoons. This has impacted agricultural produce. The prices of vegetables usually rise after monsoon due to transport issues and crop damage, according to an ET report. 

In June last year, tomato prices had surged to 100 per kg as supply abruptly declined, mainly due to uncertain weather changes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM IST
HomeEconomyMonsoon effect: Tomato prices soar to ₹90/kg in Delhi-NCR as supplies hit due to rains

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

168.55
01:40 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-3.25 (-1.89%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.35
01:40 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.35 (-0.79%)

Bharat Electronics

332.15
01:40 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.4 (-0.72%)

Ashok Leyland

225.90
01:40 PM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam

592.15
01:34 PM | 10 JUL 2024
49 (9.02%)

Vardhaman Textiles

532.70
01:34 PM | 10 JUL 2024
26.1 (5.15%)

Five Star Business Finance

829.90
01:34 PM | 10 JUL 2024
38.45 (4.86%)

Prism Johnson

171.60
01:34 PM | 10 JUL 2024
6.75 (4.09%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue