Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Explainer | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

Sayantan Bera
3 min read31 May 2026, 03:41 PM IST
The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively. (Reuters)
The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively. (Reuters)
Summary

IMD has lowered its monsoon outlook to 90% of normal, raising concerns over heatwaves, farm output, and food prices as El Niño risks loom large.

Gift this article

The prospects of a normal monsoon have dimmed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects rains at 90% of normal levels, downgrading its April forecast. If it materializes, 2026 would be the driest year since 2015.

The prospects of a normal monsoon have dimmed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects rains at 90% of normal levels, downgrading its April forecast. If it materializes, 2026 would be the driest year since 2015.

How will deficit rains affect the economy and food prices? Will a strong El Niño prolong the strain beyond the monsoon season, which ends in September? Mint explains.

How will deficit rains affect the economy and food prices? Will a strong El Niño prolong the strain beyond the monsoon season, which ends in September? Mint explains.

What is the forecast?

In its updated long-range forecast released Friday, the IMD said rainfall during the June–September monsoon season is likely to be 90% of the long-period (50-year) average (LPA), down from 92% projected in April. Rainfall is considered normal when it falls in the 96–104% range.

The IMD says there is an 84% chance that monsoon rainfall will be below normal. Northwest India is expected to be the driest region, with rainfall below 92% of LPA. June rainfall—when kharif sowing begins—is also seen at 92% of LPA.

Also Read | Govt sets 15 June deadline decide on playbook to contain inflation

The monsoon is critical for India, delivering about 75% of annual rainfall. It replenishes reservoirs, recharges groundwater and underpins irrigation, drinking water supply and hydropower generation.

June is also expected to be hotter than normal across most of the country, with above-normal heatwave days likely in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.

So, will 2026 be the driest in recent years?

That is the likely scenario, though actual rainfall will depend on multiple factors. If the forecast holds, 2026 would be the driest in 11 years. The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively.

Two key climate drivers will shape outcomes this year. El Niño—warming of equatorial Pacific waters that often weakens India’s monsoon—is emerging, though its eventual strength remains uncertain. It is also expected to persist into next year.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)—the temperature difference between the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal—is the other factor. A positive IOD, with warmer waters in the Arabian Sea, can offset some El Niño effects. The IMD expects neutral IOD conditions through this monsoon.

When will the monsoon arrive?

The southwest monsoon typically reaches Kerala around 1 June, marking its official onset. This year, it is likely to miss that date.

In 2025, the monsoon made an early landfall on 24 May; in 2024, it arrived on 30 May. Both years recorded above-normal rainfall. In 2023, when rainfall was below normal at 94% of LPA, onset was delayed by a week. In 2015, when rainfall fell 14% short of normal, the monsoon arrived on 5 June.

Will deficit rains hit food production?

Much depends on the strength of El Niño. August and September are critical grain-filling months, and extended dry spells can weigh on yields.

India currently holds ample food grain stocks such as rice, cushioning near-term supply risks. But pulses and oilseeds remain more vulnerable, as they are largely rain-fed and India relies on imports for a chunk of its requirement.

Also Read | IMD to use AI to give farmers 10-day warning before monsoon hits

Even so, agriculture has become more resilient than a decade ago. In 2023, when rainfall was 94% of LPA, kharif output held steady year-on-year. By contrast, in 2015, when rainfall was 86% of normal, kharif food production fell 2.3%.

A weak monsoon can also affect the rabi (winter) crop cycle by reducing soil moisture and lowering reservoir levels.

What about food inflation and other impacts?

Deficit rains can intensify heatwaves, adding volatility to prices of perishables such as fruits and vegetables. Imported inflation risks also rise if global cooking oil prices harden, as El Niño can disrupt palm oil output in Indonesia and Malaysia.

It may also weigh on India’s ethanol blending programme, which depends heavily on maize and sugarcane.

Beyond agriculture, a hotter monsoon can lift power demand, reduce hydroelectric generation and trigger drinking water shortages. Localised crop failures can also lead to distress migration. After the 2015 monsoon failure, railways had to supply drinking water to parched regions in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Also Read | A for austerity in a B for brittle world
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyMint Explainer | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

Mint Explainer | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?

Sayantan Bera
3 min read31 May 2026, 03:41 PM IST
The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively. (Reuters)
The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively. (Reuters)
Summary

IMD has lowered its monsoon outlook to 90% of normal, raising concerns over heatwaves, farm output, and food prices as El Niño risks loom large.

Gift this article

The prospects of a normal monsoon have dimmed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects rains at 90% of normal levels, downgrading its April forecast. If it materializes, 2026 would be the driest year since 2015.

The prospects of a normal monsoon have dimmed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects rains at 90% of normal levels, downgrading its April forecast. If it materializes, 2026 would be the driest year since 2015.

How will deficit rains affect the economy and food prices? Will a strong El Niño prolong the strain beyond the monsoon season, which ends in September? Mint explains.

How will deficit rains affect the economy and food prices? Will a strong El Niño prolong the strain beyond the monsoon season, which ends in September? Mint explains.

What is the forecast?

In its updated long-range forecast released Friday, the IMD said rainfall during the June–September monsoon season is likely to be 90% of the long-period (50-year) average (LPA), down from 92% projected in April. Rainfall is considered normal when it falls in the 96–104% range.

The IMD says there is an 84% chance that monsoon rainfall will be below normal. Northwest India is expected to be the driest region, with rainfall below 92% of LPA. June rainfall—when kharif sowing begins—is also seen at 92% of LPA.

Also Read | Govt sets 15 June deadline decide on playbook to contain inflation

The monsoon is critical for India, delivering about 75% of annual rainfall. It replenishes reservoirs, recharges groundwater and underpins irrigation, drinking water supply and hydropower generation.

June is also expected to be hotter than normal across most of the country, with above-normal heatwave days likely in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.

So, will 2026 be the driest in recent years?

That is the likely scenario, though actual rainfall will depend on multiple factors. If the forecast holds, 2026 would be the driest in 11 years. The last consecutive drought years were 2014 and 2015, when rainfall stood at 88% and 86% of LPA, respectively.

Two key climate drivers will shape outcomes this year. El Niño—warming of equatorial Pacific waters that often weakens India’s monsoon—is emerging, though its eventual strength remains uncertain. It is also expected to persist into next year.

The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD)—the temperature difference between the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal—is the other factor. A positive IOD, with warmer waters in the Arabian Sea, can offset some El Niño effects. The IMD expects neutral IOD conditions through this monsoon.

When will the monsoon arrive?

The southwest monsoon typically reaches Kerala around 1 June, marking its official onset. This year, it is likely to miss that date.

In 2025, the monsoon made an early landfall on 24 May; in 2024, it arrived on 30 May. Both years recorded above-normal rainfall. In 2023, when rainfall was below normal at 94% of LPA, onset was delayed by a week. In 2015, when rainfall fell 14% short of normal, the monsoon arrived on 5 June.

Will deficit rains hit food production?

Much depends on the strength of El Niño. August and September are critical grain-filling months, and extended dry spells can weigh on yields.

India currently holds ample food grain stocks such as rice, cushioning near-term supply risks. But pulses and oilseeds remain more vulnerable, as they are largely rain-fed and India relies on imports for a chunk of its requirement.

Also Read | IMD to use AI to give farmers 10-day warning before monsoon hits

Even so, agriculture has become more resilient than a decade ago. In 2023, when rainfall was 94% of LPA, kharif output held steady year-on-year. By contrast, in 2015, when rainfall was 86% of normal, kharif food production fell 2.3%.

A weak monsoon can also affect the rabi (winter) crop cycle by reducing soil moisture and lowering reservoir levels.

What about food inflation and other impacts?

Deficit rains can intensify heatwaves, adding volatility to prices of perishables such as fruits and vegetables. Imported inflation risks also rise if global cooking oil prices harden, as El Niño can disrupt palm oil output in Indonesia and Malaysia.

It may also weigh on India’s ethanol blending programme, which depends heavily on maize and sugarcane.

Beyond agriculture, a hotter monsoon can lift power demand, reduce hydroelectric generation and trigger drinking water shortages. Localised crop failures can also lead to distress migration. After the 2015 monsoon failure, railways had to supply drinking water to parched regions in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Also Read | A for austerity in a B for brittle world
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sayantan Bera

Sayantan is a National Editor at Mint. As a part of its Long Story team, he writes on food and nutriRead more

tion, agriculture, rural economy and climate change. His work is a blend of ground reportage and analysis where he unpacks news and trends from India’s hinterlands.<br><br>He also co-authors a fortnightly newsletter ‘Climate Change and You’ with a belief that how different sectors of the economy, and we as a species, shape and are shaped by the unfolding climate crisis, is a defining story of our times.<br><br>Before joining Mint in 2014, Sayantan worked as a correspondent and photographer with Down to Earth, an environment fortnightly, covering eastern Indian states. There he wrote on mining, environment, forests, tribes and farming. He’s been a journalist for 17+ years, most of it at Mint where he learnt how to tell human interest stories dispassionately.<br><br>Before joining journalism, Sayantan worked as a researcher at multiple think-tanks and at a non-profit, specializing in rural development and finance. Sayantan holds a Master’s and M.Phil. in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.<br><br>If you have a comment or a tip to share, he’s all ears at sayantan.bera@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEconomyMint Explainer | Is 2026 heading for its driest monsoon since 2015?
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP