MUMBAI: As pricing pressures are rising in India, Barclays sees a favourable monsoon to help rein in widening inflation. The monsoon season is critical for water reservoir storage levels. In addition to rainfall, increased use of irrigation systems means reservoir storage levels have become vital for India’s farm output.

“Over the medium term, a favourable monsoon that boosts farm output could also help to keep price pressures in check," said Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist, Barclays.

Pricing pressures have been rising in India, with wholesale price index (WPI) and retail or consumer price index (CPI) trending above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) inflation target. India’s retail inflation raced to 6.3% in May, breaching the upper limit of the central bank’s inflation target for the first time in six months and bringing further pressure on an economy whipped by the second wave of covid-19 infections.

Wholesale price inflation also galloped to a fresh 11-year-high of 12.94% in May, having breached double digits in April on the back of rising global commodity prices. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) targets the 2-6% range only for retail inflation and may overlook the WPI-based inflation.

Given the need to revive growth, Barclays expects the RBI to look through the supply-driven inflation surge, which will put the onus on the government to undertake supply side measures to reign in inflation. Increased imports, tax cuts and stepped up vigilance to prevent hoarding are some of the key steps that the government could undertake over the coming weeks, Bajoria added.

After thundering along through the first two weeks of June, the intensity of monsoon rainfall moderated last week. The reason for the change of pace was likely some westerly winds, which stopped the south-west monsoon from spreading through the northern parts of the country.

Still, cumulative rainfall during 1-25 June was 26% above the long-period average (LPA) — implying a strong start to the season. The geographical distribution remains healthy, with key parts of north and south India receiving above-normal precipitation. Rainfall is expected to pick up in the coming weeks as the monsoon progresses across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.