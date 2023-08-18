Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, maintains ‘stable’ outlook on economy1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Ratings agency Moody's has affirmed BAA3 rating on India and maintained a 'stable' outlook on the Indian economy. India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating remains at Baa3, while the other short-term local-currency rating stands at P-3, said Moody's in a statement on August 18.