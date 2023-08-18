Hello User
Business News/ Economy / Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, maintains ‘stable’ outlook on economy

Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating, maintains ‘stable’ outlook on economy

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST Livemint

  • Ratings agency Moody's has affirmed BAA3 rating on India and maintained a 'stable' outlook on the Indian economy.

Moody's has maintained a stable outlook on India's economy. Photo: AFP

Ratings agency Moody's has affirmed BAA3 rating on India and maintained a 'stable' outlook on the Indian economy. India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating remains at Baa3, while the other short-term local-currency rating stands at P-3, said Moody's in a statement on August 18.

"The affirmation and stable outlook are driven by Moody's view that India's economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards, although potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years," it added.

"High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience. In turn, this will support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilisation, albeit at high levels."

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST
