Moody's affirms India's ‘Baa3’ stable rating, projects over 6% growth for next two years
In its latest assessment, Moody's noted that India's stable outlook reflects the likelihood of gradual improvement in the country's fiscal metrics, supported by its robust growth prospects, compared to its peers.
Global rating agency Moody's has maintained a stable outlook for India's sovereign ratings, affirming the country's long-term and short-term ratings at Baa3 and P-3, respectively, ANI reported.
