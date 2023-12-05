Moody's cuts China’s credit outlook to negative, expects annual GDP growth at 4% in 2024
Moody's affirmed China's A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and said it expects the country's annual GDP growth to be 4.0% in 2024 and 2025.
Moody's on Tuesday cut its outlook on China's government credit ratings to negative from stable, on the back of lower medium-term economic growth and rising debt in the world's second-largest economy.
