Moody’s cuts India growth projection to 7% for 2022

Global ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7% from 7.7% estimated earlier, in view of the tightening monetary policy environment, uneven distribution of monsoon, higher inflation and slowing global growth.
It expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise the repo rate further by 50 basis points to anchor inflation expectations and support the exchange rate.
Moody’s has also lowered the growth forecast for 2023 to 4.8% from 5.2% estimated earlier. After the deceleration, the rating agency projects India’s economic growth to recover to 6.4% in 2024. “The downward revision assumes higher inflation, high interest rates and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum by more than we had previously expected," Moody’s said in its Global Macro Outlook 2023-24.
A depreciating rupee and high oil prices is also exerting upward pressures on inflation, which remained above RBI’s 4% -/+ 2% target inflation range for much of this year, said Moody’s in the report titled Global Economy Faces a Reckoning over Inflation, Geopolitics, and Policy trade-off.
Between May and September, RBI raised the repo rate by 190 bps to 5.9% to rein in inflation. Annual headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased to 7.5% in September after falling below 7% in July. Wholesale price inflation declined for four straight months, from a peak of 16.6% in May to 10.7% in September.
“We expect RBI to raise the repo rate by another 50 bps or so as part of its objective to anchor inflation expectations and support the exchange rate. Eventually, RBI will likely shift from inflation management to growth considerations, provided the rate increases have the desired effect of taming inflationary pressures," it said.
The RBI-led monetary policy committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points in September, for the fourth time in a row, taking the policy rate to a three-year high of 5.9%. Moody’s said India’s underlying growth dynamics are fundamentally strong. “While domestic strengths will continue to support domestic growth narrative, global financial tightening and slowing demand will pose downward pressure on growth in 2023," it said.
