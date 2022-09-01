Moody's cuts India's 2022 GDP growth forecast2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:20 AM IST
- Rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth could dampen India's economic momentum on a sequential basis: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service expects India's GDP growth to slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023. In March, Moody's had forecast that India's economy could expand at 8.8% in 2022. Data released on Wednesday showed that Indian economy expanded 13.5% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, the fastest pace in a year, but economists said growth is likely to lose momentum in coming quarters as higher interest rates and global slowdown cool domestic economic activity.