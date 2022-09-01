Moody's cuts India's 2022 growth forecast to 7.7% from 8.8%

Moody's also lowered the forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% but said economic growth next year could be better than projected if the private sector capital expenditure picked pace
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bengaluru: Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7% from 8.8%, estimated earlier, on the back of monetary policy tightening, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing global growth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bengaluru: Global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Thursday sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7% from 8.8%, estimated earlier, on the back of monetary policy tightening, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing global growth.
It also lowered the growth forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% estimated earlier. However, it pointed out that the economic growth next year could be better than projected if the private sector capital expenditure picked pace.
It also lowered the growth forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% estimated earlier. However, it pointed out that the economic growth next year could be better than projected if the private sector capital expenditure picked pace.
In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, the ratings agency pointed out that India's central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Our expectation that India's real GDP growth will slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis," said Moody’s Investors Service in its report. “Inflation remains a challenge with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7%," it added.
The RBI-led monetary policy committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points in August, for the third time in a row, taking the policy rate to the pre-pandemic levels of 5.4%.
However, Moody’s expects inflationary pressures to weaken in the second half of the year and further next year. It added that a faster easing of global commodity prices could provide a significant upside to growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s retail inflation had eased to a five month low of 6.71% in July, falling below the 7% mark for the second straight month. However, it was over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the seventh month in a row. The RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%. The wholesale price index based inflation also moderated to a five month low in July.
“In addition, economic growth would be stronger than we are projecting in 2023 if the private-sector capex cycle were to gain steam," it said.
The report comes a day after the official data showed that India’s economy expanded well below expectations at 13.5% during the first quarter of the fiscal with dismal performance of the manufacturing sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Moody’s said that India’s corporate sector was showing early signs of a pick-up, which could provide support to a continued business cycle expansion going forward. RBI led monetary policy committee had projected a 16.2% gross domestic product growth for Q1.
“India’s economic growth before the COVID-19 shock had materially slowed because of the impact of corporate-sector deleveraging on business investment. With the deleveraging complete, corporate-sector investment is showing early signs of a pickup, which could provide support to a continued business cycle expansion through several quarters, supported by investment-friendly government policies and the rapid digitization of the economy," said the report.
The national accounts data released on Wednesday, however, showed that private consumption revived sharply during the quarter with receding of the pandemic. Gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for investment, grew by 20.1% in Q1, however, it share fell to below 30% in the GDP.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, Moody’s pointed out that the high-frequency data for the Indian economy shows strong and broad-based underlying momentum in the first four months of fiscal year 2022-23. Services and manufacturing sectors have seen robust upswings in economic activity, according to hard and survey data, such as PMI, capacity utilization, mobility, tax filing and collection, business earnings and credit indicators.