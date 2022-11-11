Moody's cuts India's economic growth projections from 7.7% to 7% for 20221 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 12:52 PM IST
This is the second time that Moody's Investors Service has cut India's growth estimates
New Delhi: Moody's on Friday slashed India's GDP growth projections for 2022 to 7 per cent from 7.7 per cent earlier as the global slowdown and rising domestic interest rates will dampen economic momentum.