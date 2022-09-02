Moody’s cuts India’s growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7%2 min read . 12:14 AM IST
- Moody’s also lowered the forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% estimated earlier
BENGALURU :Moody’s on Thursday sharply lowered India’s economic growth forecast for 2022 to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated earlier, citing monetary policy tightening, uneven distribution of monsoon rains and slowing global growth.
It also lowered the forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% estimated earlier. However, it pointed out that economic growth next year could be better than projected if private sector capital expenditure picked pace.
In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, the ratings agency pointed out that India’s central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further.
“Our expectation that India’s real GDP growth will slow from 8.3% in 2021 to 7.7% in 2022 and to decelerate further to 5.2% in 2023 assumes that rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons, and slowing global growth will dampen economic momentum on a sequential basis," Moody’s Investors Service said in its report. “Inflation remains a challenge with the RBI having to balance growth and inflation, while also containing the impact of imported inflation from the year-to-date depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar of around 7%," it added.
The RBI-led monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points in August, for the third time in a row, taking the policy rate to the pre-pandemic level of 5.4%.
However, Moody’s expects inflationary pressures to ease in the second half of the year and further next year. It added that a faster easing of global commodity prices could provide a significant upside to growth.
India’s retail inflation had eased to a five-month low of 6.71% in July, falling below the 7% mark for the second straight month, but still above the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the seventh month in a row. RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%. The wholesale price index based inflation moderated to a five month low in July.