New Delhi: Global ratings agency Moody’s on Thursday lowered India’s growth forecast to 9.1% for 2022 from 9.5% estimated earlier, cautioning that high global fuel and commodity prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could weigh on the government’s capital spending ability.

It also lowered the growth forecast for 2023 to 5.4% from 5.5% estimated earlier.

“India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices given that it is a large importer of crude oil… High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending. For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point," said Moody’s Investors Service in its latest Global Macro Outlook report.

Moody’s had last month raised India’s growth outlook for 2022 and 2023 on the back of stronger-than-expected post-pandemic economic recovery, supportive monetary policy, and a growth-oriented budget. However, it was before the Russia-Ukraine conflict played out.

“We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1% this year, followed by 5.4% in 2023. Our forecast revisions also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum than we had not accounted for previously," the ratings agency said in its report.

It added that agri exports will benefit in the short term due to the high global prices because India is a surplus producer of grain.

Moody’s currently has a Baa3, stable rating on India.

While India’s Economic Survey has projected India’s GDP to expand between 8% and 8.5% in 2022-23, the Budget has assumed a GDP growth between 7.6% and 8.1% in real terms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.