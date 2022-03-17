Moody's cuts India's growth forecast to 9.1% for 2022

“India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices given that it is a large importer of crude oil… High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending. For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point," said Moody’s Investors Service in its latest Global Macro Outlook report.

