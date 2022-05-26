Moody's lowers Indian economy growth forecast to 8.8% for 2022

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The rise in crude oil, food and fertilizer prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead, Moody' said in its global macro outlook for 2022-23
Moody's has lowered growth forecast for calendar year 2022 to 8.8%, from its earlier forecast of 9.1%, while maintaining 2023 growth estimates at 5.4%.
"High-frequency data suggest that the momentum from Q4 2021 carried through into the first four months of this year because of strong reopening momentum. Strong credit growth, a large increase in investment intentions announced by the corporate sector, and a high budget allocation to capital spending by the government indicate that the investment cycle is strengthening," Moody's said.
"Rate increases to prevent energy and food inflation from becoming more generalized will slow the demand recovery's momentum. But unless global crude oil and food prices rise further, the economy seems strong enough to maintain solid growth momentum."