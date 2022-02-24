Moody’s raises India’s FY23 growth forecast to 8.4%

“In India (Baa3 stable), the fiscal 2022–23 budget, which focuses on infrastructure and other capital spending, will help consolidate growth…The speed of the recovery from the first lockdown-led contraction in Q2 2020, and subsequently in Q2 2021 during the Delta wave, was stronger than expected, and the economy is estimated to have surpassed the pre-COVID level of GDP by more than 5% in the last quarter of 2021, it added. It expects the Reserve Bank of India to begin tightening liquidity measures and to raise the repo rate in the second half of this year, “provided that growth momentum continues to improve."

