Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%

Global rating agency Moody's increased India's growth prediction for the 2024 calendar year on Monday to 6.8% from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, citing "stronger-than-expected" economic data from 2023 and waning headwinds in the global economy, according to reports.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, India's real GDP grew by 8.4% year over year, meaning that the country's GDP grew by 7.7% for the whole year.
Government capital investment and solid manufacturing activity have both significantly boosted 2023's impressive growth results, according to Moody's Investors Service, said reports.
(more to come)
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!