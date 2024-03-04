Hello User
Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%

Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%

Livemint

  • Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%

Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%

Global rating agency Moody's increased India's growth prediction for the 2024 calendar year on Monday to 6.8% from an earlier estimate of 6.1%, citing "stronger-than-expected" economic data from 2023 and waning headwinds in the global economy, according to reports.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, India's real GDP grew by 8.4% year over year, meaning that the country's GDP grew by 7.7% for the whole year.

Government capital investment and solid manufacturing activity have both significantly boosted 2023's impressive growth results, according to Moody's Investors Service, said reports.

(more to come)

