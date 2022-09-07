Moody’s retains India’s Baa3 rating with stable outlook2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 01:01 AM IST
- The report follows a sharp revision of India’s growth forecast last week to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated earlier
BENGALURU : Global headwinds, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation, and tightening financial conditions, are unlikely to derail India’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic in 2022 and 2023, ratings company Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.