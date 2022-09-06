Moody’s retains India’s Baa3 rating with stable outlook

Moody’s said India's credit profile reflects key strengths including its large and diversified economy with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bengaluru: Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday retained India's sovereign credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook. Global headwinds including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation, and the tightening financial condition are unlikely to derail the country's ongoing recovery from the pandemic in 2022 and 2023, the ratings agency said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bengaluru: Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday retained India's sovereign credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook. Global headwinds including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation, and the tightening financial condition are unlikely to derail the country's ongoing recovery from the pandemic in 2022 and 2023, the ratings agency said.
Moody’s said India's credit profile reflects key strengths including its large and diversified economy with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt.
Moody’s said India's credit profile reflects key strengths including its large and diversified economy with high growth potential, a relatively strong external position, and a stable domestic financing base for government debt.
However, it noted that principal credit challenges include low per capita income, high general government debt, low debt affordability and limited government effectiveness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report follows a sharp revision of India's growth forecast last week to 7.7% from 8.8% estimated earlier. It had attributed monetary policy tightening, uneven distribution of monsoon, and slowing global growth for the downward revision. Moody’s had also lowered the growth forecast for 2023 to 5.2% from 5.4% estimated earlier.
It has estimated India’s gross domestic product growth for fiscal year 2022-23 at 7.6%.
“The stable outlook reflects our view that the risks from negative feedback between the economy and financial system are receding. With higher capital buffers and greater liquidity, banks and nonbank financial institutions (NBFIs) pose much less risk to the sovereign than we previously anticipated, facilitating the ongoing recovery from the pandemic," the ratings agency said in the report. While risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, it is expected that the economic environment will allow for a gradual narrowing in the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, avoiding further deterioration in the sovereign credit profile, it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report comes days after the official data showed that India’s economy expanded well below expectations at 13.5% during the first quarter of the fiscal with dismal performance of the manufacturing sector.
The ratings agency had in October last year revised India’s outlook on its credit ratings to stable from negative earlier on the back of receding downside risks.
Moody’s highlighted that India could see an upgrade in the rating if the economic growth potential would increase materially “beyond our expectations", supported by effective implementation of economic and financial sector reforms that led to a significant and sustained pickup in private sector investment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Effective implementation of fiscal policy measures that resulted in a sustained decline in the government’s debt burden and improvements in debt affordability would also support the credit profile, it said.
However, it noted that factors like weaker economic conditions than currently expected or a resurgence of financial sector risks would put downward pressure on the rating. “Slower growth than we project would contribute to a continued rise in the debt burden, which could weaken the sovereign’s fiscal strength further and lead to a negative rating action," it said.
It said that India’s economic strength at “A2", is two notches above the initial “Baa1" score, reflecting expectations that growth volatility will return to pre-pandemic levels. The strong growth potential provides key support to its sovereign credit profile. It pointed out that while the very large domestic market has provided strong demand-driven growth, sheltering the economy from fluctuations in external demand, India’s economy remains highly exposed to climate change risks. For example, monsoon rains are critical for the agricultural sector, given that almost half the country's farm land is unirrigated. Meanwhile, excessive use of groundwater – driven by rapid economic and population growth – and rising temperatures have contributed to significant water scarcity challenges. The magnitude and dispersion of seasonal monsoon rainfall vary each year and influence agricultural sector growth, food price inflation, and consumption.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 released last month, the ratings agency pointed out that India's central bank is likely to remain hawkish this year and maintain a reasonably tight policy stance in 2023 to prevent domestic inflationary pressures from building further.
The RBI- led monetary policy committee hiked repo rate by 50 basis points in August, increasing rates for the third time in a row to take the policy rate to the pre-pandemic levels of 5.4%.
However, Moody’s expects inflationary pressures to weaken in the second half of the year and further next year. It added that a faster easing of global commodity prices could provide a significant upside to growth.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India’s retail inflation had eased to a five-month low of 6.71% in July, falling below the 7% mark for the second straight month. However, it was over the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance band of 6% for the seventh month in a row. The RBI has projected inflation for 2022-23 at 6.7%. The wholesale price index-based inflation also moderated to a five-month low in July.