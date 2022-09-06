Moody's retains India's sovereign credit rating2 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 01:50 PM IST
The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, higher inflation and tightening global financial conditions are unlikely to derail India's economic recovery from the pandemic, rating agency Moody's said in a release on Tuesday. Moody's Investor Service retained its sovereign rating on India at Baa3 with a stable outlook, the release showed.