Moody's retains India's credit rating at ‘Baa3’ with stable outlook, expects growth to outpace G20 economies

Moody's Ratings on Monday assigned a Baa3 rating and a ‘stable’ outlook to India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured debt due to strong economic growth and a sound external position.

The international rating agency also confirmed India's other short-term local-currency rating at P-3.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that India's prevailing credit strengths, including its large, fast-growing economy, sound external position, and stable domestic financing base for ongoing fiscal deficits will be sustained," Moody's Ratings said in a statement.

India's long-term local-currency (LC) bond ceiling stays at A2, and its long-term foreign-currency (FC) bond ceiling remains at A3.

"The four-notch gap between the LC ceiling and issuer rating reflects modest external imbalances as represented by persistent, albeit narrow, current account deficits; a relatively large government footprint in the economy; and moderate predictability and reliability of government policies," Moody's said.

India's growth to outpace G20 economies Moody's forecasts that India's economy will grow faster than all other G20 nations for at least the next two years, primarily due to strong domestic demand. This high growth rate, by international standards, will gradually raise income levels that are currently low, boosting overall economic strength.

Although this reflects an improved outlook on India's potential growth, now estimated at around 6.0% to 6.5%, up from below 6% during much of the pandemic, it remains below the over 7% growth projections from the mid-2010s.

India's credit strength is offset by persistent weaknesses in the fiscal side, which will remain, the rating agency noted.