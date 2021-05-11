Moody's slashes FY22 GDP forecast for India to 9.3%

Moody’s, which has assigned lowest investment grade with negative outlook for India said persistent obstacles to growth—including weak infrastructure, rigidities in labour, land and product markets, and rising financial sector risks mean a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future. “However, we would change the outlook on India’s rating to stable if economic developments and policy actions were to raise confidence that real and nominal growth will rise to sustainably higher rates than we project. Measures which enhance financial stability by strengthening the supervision, regulation and capitalization of the financial sector would support such a move. Commensurate action to halt and reverse the rise in the debt trajectory, even slowly, would also promote a stable outlook. Further evidence that self-reinforcing economic and financial risks are rising would put (downward) pressure on the rating," it said.

